A man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crossed the median and struck four other vehicles near the Halifax airport Sunday afternoon.

The RCMP responded to the multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lane of Highway 102 in Goffs, N.S., before 12:30 p.m.

Police say a 2010 Mazda 6 was travelling in the southbound lane when it crossed the median, entered the northbound lane, and rolled several times while striking four vehicles before coming to rest on its side.

The occupants of the vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say the driver is facing charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm, and impaired operation over 80 milligrams causing bodily harm.

The 60-year-old Bedford man is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 25.

Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.