A 41-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after he allegedly smashed into several parked cars, parking meters, and a building in Lunenburg, N.S. on Remembrance Day.

Lunenburg District RCMP received several 911 calls Sunday afternoon about a black truck that was driving erratically through the town.

Police located the truck at the corner of King and Montague streets, with the driver sitting outside the vehicle.

Police say two parked cars sustained major damage while another car sustained minor damage. Two parking meters were damaged, along with a building. One shop was also damaged when a parking meter went through the store window.

The Lunenburg County man was arrested at the scene and taken to the Cookville detachment for a breath test.

Police say his breath samples were about two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

The man is facing charges of impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.