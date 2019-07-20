

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following an accident early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the call around 1:50 a.m. at the 3500 block of Connolly Street in Halifax.

After arriving, police determined a vehicle was travelling northbound on Connolly Street and hit an unoccupied parked car.

The vehicle driven by the 19-year-old did catch fire briefly. The other vehicle also sustained extensive damage, along with a power pole and a tree.

The man was treated for injuries at the scene. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.