Featured
Man charged with impaired driving following early morning collision
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 10:44AM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, July 20, 2019 12:59PM ADT
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following an accident early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the call around 1:50 a.m. at the 3500 block of Connolly Street in Halifax.
After arriving, police determined a vehicle was travelling northbound on Connolly Street and hit an unoccupied parked car.
The vehicle driven by the 19-year-old did catch fire briefly. The other vehicle also sustained extensive damage, along with a power pole and a tree.
The man was treated for injuries at the scene. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.