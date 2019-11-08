HALIFAX – A man is facing charges, including manslaughter, in connection with the death of a woman who overdosed in the Halifax area last year.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a residence on the Bedford Highway the morning of Nov. 2, 2018, after receiving a report that a woman needed medical assistance.

The 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Cameron Annette Clairmont of Halifax.

Police say Clairmont died as a result of a drug overdose.

Investigators arrested a 28-year-old man in Barrington, N.S., on Thursday.

Jesse Arthur Simpson is facing charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, and possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl.

Simpson is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday.