Man charged with multiple child pornography offences following home search: police

A Berwick, N.S., man is facing multiple charges in relation to child pornography.

On Tuesday, members of the NS RCMP ICE Unit, RCMP Digital Forensic Services Unit, and Kings District RCMP carried out a search warrant at a home in Berwick, N.S..

Police say between January and April, investigators downloaded a large amount of child sexual abuse material from an individual who had been sharing images and videos online.

According to police, 45-year-old Matthew Leadbeater was arrested at the home.

Leadbeater has been charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and one count of Transmitting Child Pornography.

He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on June 21.

"In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police," said RCMP, in a news release.

Anyone suspecting sexual exploitation offenses are encouraged to contact their local police or use the national tip line.