A man has been charged with second-degree murder and arson in connection with the death of a woman in New Brunswick in 2016.

The RCMP responded to a house fire on rue Melanson in Val-d’Amour, N.B., on Oct. 22, 2016, after firefighters found a body inside the home.

Police determined the fire had been deliberately set and the woman’s death was deemed a homicide. She was identified as 71-year-old Lucille Maltais.

Police say the investigation into the fire and homicide has been ongoing and, on Wednesday, they arrested a 42-year-old man in British Columbia and charged him with second-degree murder and arson.

Charles Alex Maltais is originally from Val-d’Amour but had recently been living in Lower Maitland, B.C.

Police say Maltais remains in custody and will appear in court in New Brunswick within the coming days.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the victim and the accused.