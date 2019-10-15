HALIFAX -- A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man outside Fredericton.

The RCMP responded to Gorham Court in Lincoln, N.B., around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say two men had gotten into an altercation and one man was stabbed. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Michael Sacobie of Lincoln.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but investigators were able to identify the man, and arrested him in Fredericton Monday morning.

Peter Mollins, from the Fredericton area, has been charged with second-degree murder in Sacobie’s death.

He appeared before a judge by way of tele-remand Monday evening. He was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Fredericton provincial court on Tuesday.