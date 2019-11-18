

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A 40-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a Halifax teen will return to court next week.

Kaz Henry Cox represented himself as he appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday for the first time since being arrested Friday in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Triston Reece.

Cox's case has been set over until Nov. 28, at which time he is expected to appear with his defence lawyer.

Reece, who was known as a talented football player for the Citadel High School team, died in hospital shortly after being shot on Scot Street in the city's west end July 26.

The court room was packed with his family and friends.

Outside court, his mother Dale Russell thanked the people who turned up in support.

"This is going to be a long, hard process for me and my family and for Triston's friends," said Russell. "I'm just a grateful woman that her son is getting justice."

She said she didn't know the defendant and had never seen him in her life.

Crown prosecutor Rick Woodburn explained the first-degree murder charge outside court.

"First-degree murder requires planning and deliberation," said Woodburn. "It's not on the spur of the moment. That means there had to be some kind of plan in place in order for this to be charged."

Meanwhile, police have said they are continuing to investigate and believe there are more people who have information about the killing.

They have asked anyone who has information to come forward with the details.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.