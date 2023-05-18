Man charged with second-degree murder after death of N.B. inmate

Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after an inmate was assaulted at a New Brunswick correctional facility and later died.

The Blackville RCMP detachment responded to a report of an assault at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on Oct. 6, 2022.

Police say a 49-year-old inmate was found seriously injured in his cell.

He was then taken to hospital where he died.

At the time, a representative from the Atlantic Institution said the inmate’s name was Richard King.

King, who was from Hainesville, N.B., had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder that began in June 2007.

Police now say they determined through their investigation that King’s death was the result of a homicide.

They say a 31-year-old man, who was also an inmate at the facility, was arrested the day of the assault.

Christian Enang Clyke of Halifax was charged with second-degree murder in Miramichi provincial court on Monday.

He remains in custody.

Clyke is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

