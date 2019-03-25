

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man in Halifax in 2017.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured man at the corner of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets at 7:30 p.m. on July 20, 2017.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man on the ground. Police say he was unconscious and had a serious head injury.

Benjamin Loka Lokeny was taken to hospital, where he remained in a coma until he died on Aug. 28, 2017.

Lokeny’s death was ruled a homicide earlier this month, following an autopsy and further in-depth testing by the Medical Examiner Service.

Over the course of their investigation, police learned Lokeny had been assaulted by another man believed to be known to him.

Last week, the homicide was added to the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Police arrested a 52-year-old man in Halifax Friday evening. Investigators haven’t said whether the arrest was made as a result of a tip received through the program.

Troy Edward William Clayton is due to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about Lokeny’s death to contact them.