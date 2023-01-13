Man charged with second-degree murder in 2021 homicide: Cape Breton police

A man was due in Sydney provincial court Friday to face a murder charge in the 2021 death of a man in Dominion, N.S.

Jarrot Bradley Currie, 31, of Glace Bay, N.S., is charged with second-degree murder after an “extensive” investigation by Cape Breton Regional Police, the force says.

Christopher Reid, 42, was found injured on a sidewalk on Mitchell Avenue in Dominion, N.S., after police were dispatched to the area around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2021.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Reid dead a short time later.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are continuing to treat the death as an isolated incident.

Forensic identification officers and the Medical Examiner’s Office have helped with the investigation.