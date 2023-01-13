Man charged with second-degree murder in 2021 homicide: Cape Breton police
A man was due in Sydney provincial court Friday to face a murder charge in the 2021 death of a man in Dominion, N.S.
Jarrot Bradley Currie, 31, of Glace Bay, N.S., is charged with second-degree murder after an “extensive” investigation by Cape Breton Regional Police, the force says.
Christopher Reid, 42, was found injured on a sidewalk on Mitchell Avenue in Dominion, N.S., after police were dispatched to the area around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2021.
Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Reid dead a short time later.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are continuing to treat the death as an isolated incident.
Forensic identification officers and the Medical Examiner’s Office have helped with the investigation.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, her father Elvis' mansion that on Friday was a gathering place for fans who were distraught over the singer-songwriter's death a day earlier.
Virginia school searched 1st-grader's backpack before teacher was shot
Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought despite searching his bag, the school system's superintendent said.
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father -- including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later -- has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
Toronto
-
Two suspects in murder of Markham woman arrested in Montreal
Two people wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Markham last month have been arrested in Montreal, police say.
-
Another Toronto home was almost fraudulently sold. This time the sale was stopped
Toronto police are investigating a second home in the city being sold by fake owners, but this time the sale was not completed.
-
Latest leak sent 59 million litres of sewage into Hamilton Harbour
About 59 million litres of sewage has been spilling into the Hamilton Harbour over the last 26 years as a result of a recently discovered leak.
Calgary
-
Thousands of fish found dead in Banff National Park
Parks Canada says it received calls on Jan. 7 after a large number of deceased or dying fish was found in the lakes.
-
Calgary officer's shooting of getaway driver in Auburn Bay justified: ASIRT
An investigation into a Calgary Police Service member's decision to fire shots into a suspect vehicle in 2018, hitting the driver twice, found the officer's actions were warranted.
-
Setting sentencing date for teen in Calgary police officer death delayed a month
There has been a delay in setting a sentencing date for a young man found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
Montreal
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel
Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.
-
Winter storm warning in effect throughout Quebec, freezing rain for the Eastern Townships
A winter storm warning is in effect for the island, in addition to Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Beauharnois and other regions in Quebec.
Edmonton
-
1 in custody, 1 still at large after home west of Edmonton destroyed by Molotov cocktail
One person has been arrested and police are searching for a second after one home was destroyed and another was damaged in two Molotov cocktail incidents on the Enoch Cree Nation earlier this week.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal request by Edmonton nightclub promoter convicted of sexual assault
Convicted Edmonton rapist Matthew McKnight's appeal request was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma University prof suspended after accusations of sexual assaulting students
Algoma University says one of its professors is suspended after Sault police charged him with assault and sexual assault involving students.
-
Temagami suspect accused of making online threats, charges include child porn
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected with online threats of young people in the area.
-
Sudbury driver charged with red light violation after two-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old has been charged following a collision Friday at the intersection where Highway 69 meets Highway 17.
London
-
Body of man found two weeks after being reported missing
Sarnia police say the body of a man previously reported missing has been found. Anthony Robertson was reported missing Dec. 29 and deemed a vulnerable person, prompting an intense search by Sarnia police and other community agencies such as OPP and fire.
-
Police identify victim of fatal crash near Clinton, Ont.
OPP in Huron County have identified the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Central Huron on Thursday. Michael Oakes, 44, of Central Huron was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.
-
Bank robbery downtown draws large police response
London police are investigating a robbery at a downtown bank branch Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Two women try to steal man’s dog while out walking: police
Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects after receiving reports that they tried to steal a man’s dog on Thursday.
-
'Safety's number 1:' tiny home village for homeless opens in Winnipeg
Bundles of dried sage tied together with red ribbon hang from black fixtures connected to wood-panelled walls.
-
Manitoba NDP says delay in budget preparations sign of ongoing government 'chaos'
The Manitoba government is weeks behind its traditional time frame for consultations on the spring budget, and the Opposition New Democrats say it is a sign of dysfunction that also includes staff and cabinet changes.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Winter storm cancels school buses, disrupts travel in Ottawa
A winter storm warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for up to 25 cm of snow by late this afternoon.
-
'Our families need these answers:' One year after the Eastway Tank explosion
It's been one year since the lives of six families were tragically intertwined following a deadly explosion and fire at Eastway Tank in Ottawa's south end.
-
1,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa during the pandemic
One-thousand Ottawa residents have now died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how Star Blanket Cree Nation plans to investigate 2,000 ground anomalies near former residential school
Leaders of the Star Blanket Cree Nation are deciding how best to investigate the 2,000 anomalies found by ground penetrating radar searches around the site of its former residential school.
-
Court appeal dismissed for man who murdered Saskatoon father of 5
Saskatchewan’s court of appeals has dismissed an application to overturn the conviction of a man found guilty in the death of a Saskatoon father of five.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect in 'violent assault' on One Arrow First Nation
RCMP in Wakaw is looking for a man injured in the police are describing a"violent assault" involving a gun at the One Arrow First Nation.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | B.C. health officials holding news conference on respiratory illness season
B.C.'s health minister and top doctor will provide an update on the ongoing respiratory illness season at a news conference this afternoon.
-
‘Residents deserve to feel safe and secure’: Surrey RCMP seize weapons, large amount of drugs
One person is in custody after police in Surrey seized nearly two kilograms of illicit drugs, eight weapons and thousands in cash from a home in Whalley.
-
'I don't want to see another family go through what we went through': B.C. mother speaks out after son's fatal overdose
A Richmond mother is opening up about the loss of her son who died in December following a long battle with mental illness and addiction.
Regina
-
'A dangerous precedent': White City annexation decision sets stage for future developments
The Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) dismissed White City’s application to annex 4,000 acres of land including all of Emerald Park on Thursday.
-
Here's how Star Blanket Cree Nation plans to investigate 2,000 ground anomalies near former residential school
Leaders of the Star Blanket Cree Nation are deciding how best to investigate the 2,000 anomalies found by ground penetrating radar searches around the site of its former residential school.
-
2 from Regina arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle near Yorkton
Two people from Regina are facing several drug related charges after Yorkton RCMP searched a stolen vehicle in a ditch on Jan. 7.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Floating spa facility HAVN approved for Victoria harbour
Victoria's Inner Harbour will soon be home to a floating spa facility after city council unanimously approved the HAVN harbour sauna project Thursday.
-
Nanaimo restaurant loses hundreds after man swipes debit machine on camera
A restaurant owner in Nanaimo, B.C., is sending out a warning about a debit "skimming" attack it fell prey to on Sunday evening.
-
Downtown Victoria restaurant Agrius permanently closing its doors
A critically acclaimed restaurant in downtown Victoria is closing its doors this weekend after several years in business.