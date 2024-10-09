ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man charged with second-degree murder in 2022 East Preston, N.S., homicide

    The RCMP remained on scene in East Preston, N.S., on Aug. 31, 2022, after a body was found inside a vehicle the night before. The RCMP remained on scene in East Preston, N.S., on Aug. 31, 2022, after a body was found inside a vehicle the night before.
    A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in East Preston, N.S., two years ago.

    Police say they have identified 29-year-old Patrick James Denny as the person responsible for Barry Angus Studley’s death.

    Halifax District RCMP says 47-year-old Barry Angus Studley of Middle Sackville, N.S., was the victim of a homicide in East Preston on Aug. 30, 2022. (RCMP)

    Officers responded to a report of a suspicious van parked behind a strip mall in East Preston on Aug. 30, 2022.

    Studley’s body was found inside.

    The 47-year-old Middle Sackville man’s death was ruled a homicide.

    Police say Denny and Studley were known to one another.

    “Denny, who’s currently serving an in-custody sentence in relation to an unrelated incident, has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Indignity to Human Remains,” reads a Wednesday news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

    Police say they do not anticipate further arrests at this time.

    Denny will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Oct. 21.

