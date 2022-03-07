Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.

John Edward Adams, 36, is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say Adams has been charged in the death of 32-year-old Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay, who was found dead Friday evening.

Police responded to a report of an injured man at a residence on Elmwood Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Friday. Lindsay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said the Dartmouth man’s death was considered suspicious. On Saturday, they confirmed he was the victim of a homicide, following an autopsy. They also said they had a suspect in custody.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects and they don’t believe Lindsay’s death was a random incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.