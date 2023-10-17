Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide

Atlantic

    The 200 block of Portland Street in Dartmouth, N.S., is pictured shut down by Halifax police on Oct. 16, 2023.

    Police in Halifax say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.

    Police say they responded to a report of an altercation between two men at the 200 block of Portland Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

    When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man at the scene who had been stabbed. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injures where he later died.

    Police say they arrested 33-year-old man without incident nearby.

    According to the release, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy, ruling the victim’s death a homicide.

    The victim has been identified as Benjamin Ward Clattenburg.

    Police have charged Jamie Duckenfield with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday.

    “Police are continuing to investigate the case. At this time, investigators do not believe that this was a random incident,” said Cst. Nicolas Gagnon with the Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

    People are asking anyone with video from the area, or information on the incident, to call police at 902-490-5020.

