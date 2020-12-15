HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in the city’s south end.

On Dec. 8, police responded to a rooming house at 5578 Morris St. for what was originally called a weapons complaint.

Police say when they arrived, they found two men with serious injuries in the building. They were both taken to hospital.

Later in the day, police revealed that one of the men had died in what they considered to be a suspicious death.

On Thursday, police ruled the case a homicide and identified the victim as 61-year-old Donald Scott McKay of Halifax.

The second man who was found injured in the home was arrested on Monday. James Alfred Maclean, 70, of Halifax is now charged with second-degree murder in the case. Maclean is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.