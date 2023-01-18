Man charged with second-degree murder in suspicious death of man in East Walton, N.S.

A 28-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man was killed in East Walton, N.S., earlier this week.

The RCMP responded to a report of an assault at a home on Highway 215 around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they say officers found an unresponsive 71-year-old man in the driveway and learned that a second, unarmed man had fled on foot before they arrived on scene.

Paramedics arrived on scene a short time later and the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim's death has since been ruled a homicide.

According to police, the two men knew each other.

Around 10 p.m., police say officers and a K9 unit found the suspect and safely arrested him. He was held in custody overnight.

Tyler Blade Neufeld, 28, of East Walton, has been charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.