Man charged with sexual assault in connection with 2018 incident: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police has charged a second man with sexual assault in relation to a 2018 incident.

At about 4 p.m. on May 19, 2018, police responded to a report of a sexual assault that happened overnight in East Preston.

The victim, a woman, was 41-years-old at the time of the incident.

Brent Alexander Julien, 33, was arrested at police headquarters in Halifax on Wednesday and has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was released on conditions and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.