A 44-year-old man has been charged with stunting after he was allegedly caught driving 76 km/h over the posted speed limit in Lunenburg County, N.S.

The RCMP spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 103 in Martins River shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the vehicle was also passing other vehicles on a solid double line.

The vehicle was allegedly clocked at 176 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The Hebbs Cross man has been charged with stunting and driving while suspended. Police say his licence continues to be suspended and his vehicle has been seized.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.