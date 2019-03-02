

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man from Mulgrave, N.S. has been charged with stunting after being clocked going 177 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone.

The vehicle was seized and towed and the male driver had his driver’s license suspended for seven days.

RCMP in Nova Scotia are reminding the public that speed is one of them major causes to serious injury and fatal collision on our roads.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.