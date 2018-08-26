

CTV Atlantic





SYDNEY, N.S. - Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 20-year-old man with stunting after he was clocked doing almost double the speed limit on the Sydney Glace Bay highway.

Police say the man from Glace Bay was stopped for driving 156 km/h in an 80 km/h zone near the Sydney airport.

The driver was issued a ticket for $2,422.50 and the vehicle was seized for a minimum of seven days.