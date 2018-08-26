Featured
Man charged with stunting for driving double the speed limit on N.S. highway
Police have charged a 20-year-old Glace Bay man with stunting.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:27PM ADT
SYDNEY, N.S. - Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 20-year-old man with stunting after he was clocked doing almost double the speed limit on the Sydney Glace Bay highway.
Police say the man from Glace Bay was stopped for driving 156 km/h in an 80 km/h zone near the Sydney airport.
The driver was issued a ticket for $2,422.50 and the vehicle was seized for a minimum of seven days.