Man charged with stunting for travelling close to 200 km/h on Halifax highway: HRP

A man has been charged with stunting after he was allegedly caught travelling close to 200 km/h on a Halifax highway Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., Halifax Regional Police say a member of the Traffic Unit spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Bayers Road.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle’s speed at 198 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

A 25-year-old man was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Police say the man was suspended from driving for seven days and his vehicle was seized and impounded. The man was also issued a summary offence ticket for operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.