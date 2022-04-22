Man charged with uttering death threats, trespassing: Halifax police

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried breaking into homes and vehicles in Halifax’s north end.

Around 1:20 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to a call of a man in the 5600 block of North Street trying to break into residences and unoccupied vehicles.

Upon arrival, police say they found the man inside a vehicle parked in the area.

According to police, the man was arrested after a brief struggle, in which he threatened the officers. Police also seized a knife that the man had in his possession.

Glenn William Paulette, 30, was set to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face charges of: