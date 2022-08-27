Man charged, woman arrested following drug trafficking investigation: N.B. RCMP

A man has been charged and a woman has been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Tabusintac, N.B.

Last month, the New Brunswick RCMP's Provincial Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation into drug trafficking in the Acadian Peninsula, Miramichi, Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, and greater Moncton regions.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police arrested a 55-year-old man near Tabusintac in connection with their investigation.

Remi Duguay appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Thursday and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Duguay was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a bail hearing.

According to a release, police also executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a residence on Cains Point Road in Tabusintac.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested at the residence. She was later released is scheduled to appear in Miramichi provincial court on Monday.

Police say they seized significant quantities of drugs and money as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia during the arrests and search warrant.

"This seizure represents a serious disruption to the illegal drug trade," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP in a release. "The public can help us reduce the impact that illicit drugs have in our communities by reporting suspicious or illegal activity to police."

The investigation is continuing.