Man charged, youth arrested, after firearm incident in Jordan Branch: N.S. RCMP

A Nova Scotia man has been charged in connection with a firearms incident in Jordan Branch, N.S., on Sunday.

Shelburne RCMP Detachment responded to a report of a person pointing a firearm at a man outside a residence in Jordan Branch around 8:15 p.m., according to a news release from the force.

When police arrived, officers learned the man had confronted two people who were in a vehicle at the end of his driveway.

During the confrontation, police say one of the people in the vehicle pointed a firearm, described as a handgun, before fleeing in the vehicle.

Police say no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Officers started searching for the suspect vehicle but were unsuccessful at that time.

“On June 3, at approximately 3:15 p.m., a member of the Shelburne County Street Crime Enforcement Unit observed the suspect in a vehicle parked off Exit 25, Hwy. 103 in Jordan Falls. The vehicle was then observed entering Hwy. 103,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth.

Following a search of the vehicle, police say a loaded handgun was located which they believe was used in the offence, as well as a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine.

The youth from Shelburne County, who was driving the vehicle, is facing charges of:

pointing a firearm

assault with a weapon

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon

The youth was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on July 31.

The passenger, Drake Alexander Buchanan of Shelburne, N.S., has been charged with:

assault with a weapon

pointing a firearm

careless use of a firearm

carrying a concealed weapon

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm when knowing it’s possession is unauthorized

possession of a firearm / ammunition in a motor vehicle

unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon

possession of a weapon obtained by crime

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

tampering with serial number

Buchanan was held in custody and appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

