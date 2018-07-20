A South Shore man who was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2012 is facing three new charges after an online investigation by the Mounties Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Steven John Croft, 45, was sentenced on March 20, 2012, said Chris Hansen, a spokeswoman for Nova Scotia’s Public Prosecution Service. Croft was convicted in Liverpool Provincial Court and was sentenced to six months in jail by Judge Greg Lenehan.

On Wednesday, the RCMP's ICE Unit searched a home in White Point with the assistance of the RCMP's Technological Crime Unit and members from the Queens and Lunenburg RCMP detachments, said a news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police say they arrested Croft without incident and have charged him with possession, distribution and accessing child pornography. He was remanded and was schedule to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court Friday. Hansen said Croft remains in custody and will return to court July 24for a bail hearing.

The RCMP remind everyone to report suspected child pornography and that anyone who encounters it must report it to police or face charges themselves.

“The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada's National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca,” the release said.