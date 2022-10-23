Man convicted of murdering a Moncton teen in the 1980s to have parole hearing

A parole hearing has been scheduled for December to decide whether a convicted killer will stay incarcerated or be allowed back on day parole.

Patrice Mailloux was captured in Quebec on Sept. 22. The 67-year-old had breached the conditions of his day parole on Sept. 1st and was unlawfully at large for three weeks.

Mailloux was convicted of killing 16-year-old Laura Davis in Nov. 1987 while she was working at her family's convenience store on St. George Street in downtown Moncton. In 1988, Mailloux was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 20 years. However, he was granted day parole in 2016.

The victim's sister, Brenda Davis, told CTV News she was notified last week of the parole hearing and she hopes Mailloux will stay behind bars for good.

“Enough with day parole. Enough with outings, just keep him behind bars until the end,” said Davis.

“I think he shouldn't even have the chance for another parole hearing. He should just be done. He left, he took off, he was gone for almost a month. I hope there will come a day when I don't have to think about him, when he dies, but I mean, I'll still think about my sister every day.”

Davis and her family are not allowed to attend the hearing in person due to COVID-19 regulations, but they will be able to watch the proceedings via a live video conference.