Man crashes into gate at Point Pleasant Park, leaves scene: police
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 10:35AM ADT Last Updated Thursday, April 2, 2020 10:55AM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 77-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly left the scene of a crash at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Wednesday.
Halifax Regional Police say, just after 11 a.m., park staff reported a vehicle had struck the locked lower gate located at 5530 Point Pleasant Drive.
The vehicle was seen leaving the scene with a significant amount of damage.
Following the investigation, police were able to identify the driver, a man from Head of St. Margarets Bay.
The driver was issued a ticket for failing to stop immediately at the scene of an accident.