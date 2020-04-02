HALIFAX -- A 77-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly left the scene of a crash at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say, just after 11 a.m., park staff reported a vehicle had struck the locked lower gate located at 5530 Point Pleasant Drive.

The vehicle was seen leaving the scene with a significant amount of damage.

Following the investigation, police were able to identify the driver, a man from Head of St. Margarets Bay.

The driver was issued a ticket for failing to stop immediately at the scene of an accident.