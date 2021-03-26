HALIFAX -- Fire departments in Nova Scotia were busy Friday evening responding to a number of calls of buildings struck by lightning -- with several catching on fire -- and one reported death.

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed Saturday morning that a 67-year-old man died Friday night in a house fire in Stillwall Lake, N.S., near Halifax.

Halifax Fire and Emergency says the call came in just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, a 67-year-old man from Stillwater Lake was located inside the home and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Halifax Fire officials say firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire in the building, and despite dangerous and difficult fire conditions, were able to remove a man to the outside. Paramedics and firefighters provided medical treatment at the scene but the man did not recover.

A 64-year-old woman from Stillwater Lake was also located outside the home with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was inside the residence at the time.

The fire department says the house has also been severely damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not believe to be suspicious at this time.

In Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia RCMP and firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. to a fire at St. Marks Place, a church converted into an event space.

It's located in the 5500 block of Highway 332 near Middle LaHave.

RCMP closed the highway down from Grimm Road to the LaHave ferry to allow crews to do their work. An RCMP spokesperson says no injuries have been reported and extent of damage is not known.