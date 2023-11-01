Man dead after pickup truck crashes into ditch: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene on Highway 10 in Pinehurst, N.S., just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a pickup truck had been travelling on the highway when it left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was a 36-year-old man from Indian Path, N.S.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It reopened just before 8 a.m.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.