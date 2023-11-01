ATLANTIC
    • Man dead after pickup truck crashes into ditch: N.S. RCMP

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County.

    Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene on Highway 10 in Pinehurst, N.S., just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

    Police say a pickup truck had been travelling on the highway when it left the road and ended up in a ditch.

    The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say the victim was a 36-year-old man from Indian Path, N.S.

    Highway 10 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It reopened just before 8 a.m.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

