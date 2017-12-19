

CTV Atlantic





A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Lunenburg, N.S., on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened at 5 p.m. on Highway 14 near Sherwood Road.

Police say the victim died at the scene. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

The RCMP and Chester Fire remain on the scene as they investigate the cause of the crash.

The section of road remains closed at this time.