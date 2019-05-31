Featured
Man dead, another badly injured after truck leaves N.B. road
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 10:58AM ADT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 10:59AM ADT
One man is dead and another is badly injured after a pickup truck left the road in the Drummond area of New Brunswick.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Desjardins Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say both occupants were thrown from the truck after it left the road and rolled.
The 60-year-old passenger died at the scene. The 32-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious, and potentially life-threatening, injuries.
Police say both men were from Grand Falls.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.