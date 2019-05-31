

CTV Atlantic





One man is dead and another is badly injured after a pickup truck left the road in the Drummond area of New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Desjardins Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say both occupants were thrown from the truck after it left the road and rolled.

The 60-year-old passenger died at the scene. The 32-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious, and potentially life-threatening, injuries.

Police say both men were from Grand Falls.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.