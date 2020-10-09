HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old man is dead following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian in Lepreau, N.B. on Friday.

Just after 6:30 a.m., St. George RCMP responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Route 1 near the Lepreau exit.

Police believe the collision happened when the driver of the eastbound vehicle entered the onramp for Route 1 and collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours while an RCMP Reconstructionist attended the scene to assist in the investigation, but has since been re-opened.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.