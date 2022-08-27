Man dead following incident involving Halifax officer discharge of weapon: police

One man has died following an incident involving the discharge of a service weapon by a member of the Halifax Regional Police Saturday night.

Police say at around 8:35 p.m., they responded to weapons call at a residence on Carleton Street in Dartmouth.

According to police, the suspect, a 59-year-old man, had barricaded himself in the residence, which led officers to set up containment on the scene.

“While attempting to arrest the man, he confronted the officers with a weapon and an officer discharged a service weapon,” said Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

Police say the man died on the scene.

The incident has been referred to SiRT the Serious Incident Response Team, a police watchdog organization that investigates matters that involve the police when injury or death occurs.