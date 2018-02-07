

CTV Atlantic





A 37-year-old man has died and a woman and child were sent to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Ketch Harbour, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block on Ketch Harbour Road.

Police say a vehicle had left the road and struck an unattached garage.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 26-year-old woman and child were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.