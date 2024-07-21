ATLANTIC
    • Man dies after ATV crash in New Brunswick: RCMP

    A 25-year-old man from Springfield, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Howard, N.B.

    Officers responded to a report of a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash on a trail off of Howard Road around 2:44 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the RCMP.

    The driver and sole occupant of the ATV was transported to hospital and was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, police say.

    The RCMP says the crash occurred when the vehicle left the road, rolled over, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

    Ambulance New Brunswick, an RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation, said the release.

