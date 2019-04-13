

CTV Atlantic





A 41-year-old male has died after being injured during a break-in at an NB Power substation in Bathurst early Saturday morning.

Bathurst Police say they responded to a power outage on St-Anne Street and when they arrived at the substation they found the man who had suffered “serious injuries.”

He was transported to the Chaleur Regional Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

“All I can confirm is that an individual broke into NB Power's Bathurst West Substation earlier today,” said NB Power spokeswoman Sheila Lagace.

The Bathurst Police Force criminal investigation divisions and forensic identification section are investigating the incident, Bathurst police said in a news release.