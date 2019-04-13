Featured
Man dies after being injured during break-in at NB Power substation in Bathurst
A 41-year-old man is dead after suffering injuries during a break-in early Saturday morning at this NB Power substation in Bathurst, N.B. (COURTESY LISA CHAMBERLAIN)
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 12:33PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, April 13, 2019 12:40PM ADT
A 41-year-old male has died after being injured during a break-in at an NB Power substation in Bathurst early Saturday morning.
Bathurst Police say they responded to a power outage on St-Anne Street and when they arrived at the substation they found the man who had suffered “serious injuries.”
He was transported to the Chaleur Regional Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.
“All I can confirm is that an individual broke into NB Power's Bathurst West Substation earlier today,” said NB Power spokeswoman Sheila Lagace.
The Bathurst Police Force criminal investigation divisions and forensic identification section are investigating the incident, Bathurst police said in a news release.