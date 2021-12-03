Man dies after being struck by pickup truck: N.S. RCMP

Halifax -

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 41-year-old man has died after being struck by a pickup truck Friday evening in Barrington Passage, N.S.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 3 just before 6 p.m.

Police say the 41-year-old was crossing the road when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the highway was shut down for some time.

The investigation is ongoing.