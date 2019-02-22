

CTV Atlantic





A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision at 350 Pleasant Street around 5:50 a.m.

Police say the 57-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

Pleasant Street is closed to traffic between Atlantic Street and Mount Hope Avenue and police expect it will remain closed for several hours.

Police say the incident is under investigation and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.