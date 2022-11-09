Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth

A 62-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the area of the 500 block of Main Street at approximately 8:10 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Main Street between Golf View Drive and Forest Hills Parkway when he was struck by a vehicle headed inbound to Dartmouth.

The man died at the scene from his injuries.

There is no word at this time as to whether the driver will face charges.

Main Street was closed in both directions between Forest Hills Parkway and Ridgecrest Drive for roughly three hours. It reopened around 11:15 p.m.

Investigators with the collision reconstruction unit continue to investigate the incident.