

CTV Atlantic





A 70-year-old Moncton man has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk last week.

On December 20 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Beechwood Ave. and McLaughlin Rd. in Moncton.

Officers believe the man was crossing Beechwood Ave. at a crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.

The 70-year-old man passed away in hospital from his injuries on December 22.

The investigation is ongoing.