Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Moncton crosswalk
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 12:16PM AST
Last Updated Monday, December 24, 2018 1:04PM AST
A 70-year-old Moncton man has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk last week.
On December 20 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Beechwood Ave. and McLaughlin Rd. in Moncton.
Officers believe the man was crossing Beechwood Ave. at a crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.
The 70-year-old man passed away in hospital from his injuries on December 22.
The investigation is ongoing.