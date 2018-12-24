

CTV Atlantic





RCMP have closed the Cabot Trail in Ingonish, N.S. as they investigate a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers say at 3:55 a.m. on December 24, they were called to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the Cabot Trail.

A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, after he was struck by a Ford F-150 as he walked along the Trail.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The section of the highway where the crash occurred remains closed as RCMP collision analysts collect evidence at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.