Man dies after being thrown off dirt bike on N.S. highway: RCMP

A 39-year-old man has died after he lost control of his dirt bike and crashed along a highway in Nova Scotia, a news release from the RCMP says.

He was reported missing to police Monday and had not being heard from since Friday. His dirt bike was also missing.

The RCMP began searching for him, and around 10 a.m., an officer found he and his bike in a ditch off Highway 3 in East Chester, N.S.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe he was driving his bike when he went off the road and was thrown into the ditch.

A collision reconstructionist went to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

