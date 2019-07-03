

CTV Atlantic





A 55-year-old man is dead after a car and transit bus collided in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the scene on Argyle Street Tuesday evening.

Police say the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

There was no one else inside the vehicle at the time.

No one on the bus was injured.

No other details about the collision have been released.

The scene around the intersection of Argyle Street and Bentinick Street was blocked off for a few hours Tuesday evening as police investigated the incident.

Police say both the car and transit bus have been secured until a full mechanical inspection can be completed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police.