

CTV Atlantic





RCMP say a man has died after the car he was driving went down an embankment in Cole Harbour and caught fire.

Members of the RCMP responded to the single vehicle crash on Cole Harbour Road just before 3:00am Saturday.

Police say the small car the man was driving left the road and went down a 20-foot embankment.

A witness tried to help the man trapped inside the car, but it burst into flames. RCMP officers tried to extinguish the fire, but were also unable to help him. Fire crews and EHS arrived at the scene and after several attempts the fire was extinguished.

Emergency workers were unable to save the man, who died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The road was closed while a collision analyst examined the scene and it was re-opened later Saturday morning.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.