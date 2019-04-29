

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after his vehicle left the road and struck a light pole in Moncton.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash at Carson Road and the Wheeler Boulevard exit around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver died at the scene. The 32-year-old Moncton-area man was the only person inside the vehicle.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they believe speed was a factor in the crash.