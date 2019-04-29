Featured
Man dies after car crashes into light pole in Moncton
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 1:32PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 1:33PM ADT
A man has died after his vehicle left the road and struck a light pole in Moncton.
The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash at Carson Road and the Wheeler Boulevard exit around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the driver died at the scene. The 32-year-old Moncton-area man was the only person inside the vehicle.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they believe speed was a factor in the crash.