A man has died after his vehicle struck a utility pole in Glace Bay, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the collision on School Street around 8 p.m.

Officers found a car up against a utility pole when they arrived on scene. The 28-year-old driver was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nova Scotia Power also responded to the scene to repair the damaged pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.