HALIFAX -- A 71-year-old man has died in a single vehicle collision in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near Everette and Pleasant streets in Dartmouth.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a cement barrier causing it to flip over.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old male driver, was deceased when officers arrived on scene.

Investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit are on scene and the investigation is in its early stages.