Man dies after car vehicle drives off Dartmouth street, flips over
Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021 11:17AM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, March 30, 2021 2:09PM ADT
A 71-year-old man died Tuesday after his vehicle drove off a Dartmouth street and struck a cement barrier causing it to flip over.
HALIFAX -- A 71-year-old man has died in a single vehicle collision in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near Everette and Pleasant streets in Dartmouth.
According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a cement barrier causing it to flip over.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old male driver, was deceased when officers arrived on scene.
Investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit are on scene and the investigation is in its early stages.
