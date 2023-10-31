Man dies after collision between motorcycle, vehicle: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened on Route 105 in Mill Cove around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle driver, a 61-year-old man from Salmon River Road, N.B., died at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with their investigation and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The Jemseg Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

The RCMP says the circumstances surrounding the collision and its cause remain under investigation. No further details have been released.