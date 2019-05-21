Featured
Man dies after falling from balcony in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:30PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:46PM ADT
A 54-year-old man has died after falling from the third-storey balcony of a building in downtown Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say the man fell from a balcony at the Dartmouth Oceanview Hotel on King Street Monday evening.
Police say the man’s death isn’t considered suspicious, but they are investigating the incident.
No other details have been released at this time.