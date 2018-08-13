

CTV Atlantic





A 54-year-old Bridgewater man died in hospital after suffering injuries in a collision with a deer on Highway 208 near Frank Lake, Queens County.

Police say the man was driving a motorcycle when the collision occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday about 48 kilometres north of Liverpool.

The driver was taken by EHS LifeFlight to the QEII hospital in Halifax where he later passed away, the RCMP said in a news release.

The Mounties set up a detour for several hours while a collision analyst examined the scene as part of the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the RCMP said.